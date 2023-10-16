Man missing from Cardiff South

Police are trying to find a man who has been missing from Cardiff South for nearly a week.

39-year-old Wayne Beatty was seen last Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Wayne is described as a Caucasian male, 190 cm tall, solid build, shirt brown hair and hazel eyes. Wayne has several tattoos including a scorpion on his calf and was last seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.

Wayne is known to frequent shopping centres at Wallsend, Jesmond and Charlestown.

Anyone who sees Wayne is urged to contact police.