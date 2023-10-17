Mark Hughes Foundation tackle Everest

A group of more than 20 brave men have started their trek to the Everest Base Camp Twin Peaks Summit in the name of brain cancer research.

Mark Hughes along with Roosters NRL Head Coach Trent Robinson, Knights old boys Danny Buderus and Bill Peden plus about 20 others, have started their trek in a bid to raise $400,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation.

The Foundation has tackled the base camp before as well as Mt Kilimanjaro and Borneo Sandakan Death March, but this trek will be the most challenging yet.

Yesterday, the group travelled via helicopter from Kathmandu to Lukla. They began their Everest trek passing through the different ancient villages of the Rai and Sherpa.

It was a five-hour walk to start their journey reaching Phakding yesterday at an altitude of 2,610 metres.

Everyone was reported to be safe and well.

The group are due to return to Newcastle on October 28.

You can donate to the trekkers here: https://islandpeakchallenge.gofundraise.com.au/pages/search