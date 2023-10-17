Maitland Animal Management Facility closed due to parvo outbreak

Maitland Animal Management Facility has been force to close its doors for at least two weeks, after a number of cases of canine parvo-virus were discovered.

The highly contagious disease causes acute gastro-intestinal illness most commonly in young puppies, but also in older animals. Symptoms include loss of appetite, severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.

The two week closure will allow staff to quarantine animals in the facility and implement a number of measures to limit further spread.

It means there will be no visitors permitted on site and no surrenders being accepted — if you find a stray and need assistance call the facility on 0438 742 341 or email mamf@maitland.nsw.gov.au.