Second man charged after man allegedly set alight in Newcastle last month

Police have charged a second man after an incident in Newcastle last month when a man was allegedly set alight.

Emergency services were called to the McDonalds on King Street just after 3:20am on September 28, after a man suffering serious burns to his body stumbled in looking for help.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital before he was transferred to the Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Newcastle City Police District officers are investigating reports the 23-year-old man was assaulted and then set on fire.

A Strike Force was established into the targeted attack and the following day a 20-year-old man was arrested at Raymond Terrace Police Station – he was charged with throw/lay down explosive etc with intent to maim/do grievous bodily harm and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent.

Following further inquiries, a 30-year-old man was arrested at a property on Hope Street, Rosehill, on Friday.

He was taken to Granville Police Station where he was charged with cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent, and throw/lay down etc explosive etc with intent to maim/do grievous bodily harm. He appeared in court on Saturday, where he was formally refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court in December.