Driver off the rails at Hamilton

Roadside RBTs are the norm for police, but last weekend officers had to conduct a trackside breath test after a man allegedly tried to drive his car along the train line at Hamilton.

At about 3:40am on Sunday police were called to the rail corridor at Beaumont Street where they found a Toyota Sedan had decided to take a more direct route by turning onto the rail corridor at the crossing near Hamilton Railway Station.

But, the car didn’t get far, travelling about 100 metres before becoming stuck.

Police spoke to the driver of the vehicle who had left a licenced premises shortly before the incident.

He underwent a roadside breath test that returned a positive reading.

The 21-year-old was arrested and taken back to Newcastle Police Station where a secondary test returned a reading of 0.135, nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit.