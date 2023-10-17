Pair Arrested After Operation Amarok Raid At Fingal Bay Home

A man and a woman from Port Stephens have been nabbed by police as part of a four day blitz targeting some of the worst domestic violence offenders in NSW.

The pair were among more than 420 people to be arrested statewide as part of Operation Amarok IV.

Officers attended a Fingal Bay property at about 8.35am on October 11 in relation to a Firearms Prohibition Order but allegedly had to suspend their search after uncovering illicit drugs to apply for a search warrant instead.

During the subsequent raid, police say they found amounts of methylamphetamine, cocaine, GHB, cannabis and steroids.

They also claim to have found a stash of about $45,000 cash.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, while a woman – aged 37 – was also arrested for allegedly attempting to hinder police and conceal evidence.

The man was hit with drug charges, and the woman with several drug and property offences.

The following day, police went to a Heddon Greta property to serve a Firearm Prohibition Order to a 35-year-old man.

In a search of the home officers allege a small amount of a substance, believed to be testosterone, was discovered.

It was seized for forensic examination.

No arrests were made at the scene.