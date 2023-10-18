Hamilton Shop Owner Hit With Bottle Before Allegedly Stabbing Assailant

Police have launched an investigation into a violent incident at a Hamilton chicken shop last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Beaumont Street around 6.20pm to reports of an altercation between two men.

The shop owner, aged 35, was allegedly struck with a bottle by a 29-year-old man he was escorting from the premises.

In response, the owner is accused of stabbing the younger man in the neck, inflicting injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Both men were taken to the John Hunter Hospital for assessment and treatment.

Part of Beaumont Street was cordoned off with police tape as officers tried to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.