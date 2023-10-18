Woman allegedly attacked by two dogs at Rutherford

Maitland Council has confirmed two dogs were involved in an incident at Rutherford over the weekend that ended with a women needing treatment in hospital.

NSW Ambulance paramedics say they were called to Harvey Road at about 6am on Sunday following reports of a dog attack.

They treated a woman in her 30s and transported her to Maitland Hospital for treatment on injuries to her hands.

Her dog is also undergoing treatment after it was injured during the incident.

A Council spokesperson said rangers are aware of the incident and investigations are ongoing.

“Council Rangers are aware that two unidentified dogs were involved in an incident on Sunday morning. At this juncture, investigations into the incident are ongoing, and we cannot issue any further details.

“If you see a dog or pet on the loose out of hours, don’t approach the animal and call our out of hours customer experience number on 02 4934 9700.”