12yo missing from Rutherford

A 12-year-old’s family at Rutherford are concerned for his welfare after he disappeared yesterday afternoon.

Beau Hartill-Law was last seen at an oval on Alexandra Avenue at about 4pm and when he couldn’t be found or contacted, police were notified and commenced inquiries to try and find him.

Beau is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a slim build, about 150cm-155cm tall, with red/ginger coloured hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown shorts and black shoes.

Police hold concerns of his welfare due to his age.

Anyone who has seen Beau or has information of his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.