Marine Rescue searches throughout the night to find missing seafarer

A multi-agency search was carried out for a person on Tuggerah Lake last night who didn’t return to shore before nightfall.

Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie got the call from a concerned friend at about 7:20pm who said their friend hadn’t returned after being out on the water for the afternoon.

Their primary method of communication, their mobile, wasn’t responding to any phone calls or messages.

Two Tuggerah Lakes marine vessels headed out using infra red technology in their search due to the lack of natural moonlight last night.

A helicopter assisted in the search from about 1am until the person was successfully located at about 2am.