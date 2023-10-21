Man charged over alleged sexual touching and injuring a police officer

A man will face court today, charged over allegedly sexually touching a woman at Redhead and then ramming a police car in a bid to evade officers.

Detectives from the Lake Macquarie Police District began their hunt for the man on Thursday after a 23-year-old woman was allegedly sexually touched by an anonymous man at Redhead on that same day.

They tracked down the 31-year-old man at a home on Flowers Drive at Catherine Hill Bay at about 3:40pm yesterday.

It’s there that police allege the man rammed a police vehicle, causing a significant damage to the rear of an unmarked police car and injuring a female Senior Constable.

The man then allegedly tried to carjack another vehicle in a bid to get away but police arrested him before he got the chance.

He was taken to Belmont police station where he was charged with two counts of sexually touch another person without consent, common assault, predatory driving, use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, and assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle.

The man was refused bail to appear in court today.