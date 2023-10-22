Police Officer suspended after breaching AVO

A Senior Police Officer will front count after allegedly breaching an apprehended violence order.

Officers from Lake Macquarie Police district received information on Thursday that the Officer, a 45 -year -old woman, had allegedly broken an AVO on October 2, 2024.

Following further enquires she was issued with a court order for two counts of contravene restriction in AVO.

The Senior Officer, who is attached to a specialist command unit will face Belmont Local Court on December 4.

She has been suspended with pay and her employment status is under review.