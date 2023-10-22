Man drowns at Boat Harbour

Sad news this morning after reports a man has died following a drowning near Nelson Bay.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Boat Harbour near Nelson Bay just before 1pm yesterday, following concerns for a mans welfare.

Witnesses told police the man had been swept into the water off the point of Boat Harbour.

Despite efforts by Surf Life Savers, who retrieved the man, the 71- year -old died at the scene.

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.