Detectives Investigating Gateshead Shooting Attempt To ID Second Person

Police are trying to track down an individual wanted for questioning over an alleged shooting at Gateshead last month.

About 2am on Thursday 21 September 2023, emergency services were called to a home on Cassia Crescent following reports of a shooting.

Officers attached To Lake Macquarie Police District arrived to find a man and woman suffering gunshot wounds.

The 42-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to John Hunter for treatment.

A crime scene was established, and an investigation led by Lake Macquarie Detectives was commenced.

On Monday 25 September 2023, a 31-year-old male was charged with offences relating to the investigation. He remains before the courts.

Investigators have now released an image of a person they believe can assist police with their inquiries into the incident.

They are described as being of Caucasian appearance, with large build, about 170cm tall.

At the time of the incident, they were wearing a light-coloured hooded jumper, light coloured pants and carrying a black bag.