Drunk driver damages four cars at Islington

Four cars were damaged by a man police alleged was in a highly emotional state at Islington in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Newcastle City Police District officers say they were called to Fern Street at about 2am after a driver of a Hyundai Getz collided with a parked Suzuki Swift, before colliding into the rear of a Kia Sportage and forcing it forward into a third parked vehicle.

Police say the 31-year-old male driver was in a highly emotional state, yelling, swearing and staggering around on the road and the footpath.

He returned a positive roadside breath test and was arrested.

Back at Newcastle Police Station he returned a reading of 0.157. He had his drivers licence suspended and was issued with a court attendance notice to appear in Newcastle Local Court in November.