Fires under control across the Hunter after intense afternoon

The New England Highway at Ravensworth reopened overnight after a huge grassfire jumped the road forcing its closure yesterday afternoon.

After tearing through 350 hectares between Lemington Road and along Hebden Road, the blaze was downgraded to Advice late last night.

Water bombing aircraft assisted firefighters on the ground throughout the afternoon to bring the blaze under control and protect properties as well as mining infrastructure – the fire was in the vicinity of a couple of mines including Ravensworth, Hunter Valley Operations and Mt Owen.

Water bombing aircraft, heavy machinery and firefighters are still working on a blaze at Scone as well – it jumped containment lines yesterday afternoon in the hot and windy conditions but thankfully it was brought back under control.

After a hectic afternoon for firies, there are not half a dozen fires in the Hunter that are all burning at Advice.

To stay up to date on the latest fire info: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me