Police are appealing for help to locate a boy from Rutherford after not being seen by his family for nearly two weeks.

13-year-old Bryson was last seen on the evening of October 13.

He is described as being between Caucasian in appearance, between 120 and 130cm tall, with a thin build, hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who knows Bryson’s whereabouts or who has information that could assist is urged to contact Maitland Police or Crime Stoppers.