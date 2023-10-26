Trio arrested following raids across Maitland

Three people have been arrested following raids at seven properties across Maitland and Sydney.

Earlier today, Raptor Squad officers took the trio into custody – at a barber shop inside Green Hills Shopping Centre – off the back of Strike Force investigations into the supply of prohibited drugs and firearms in the region.

It’s alleged they are part of an organised crime syndicate and after being found in possession of $200,000 in cash, a loaded fire arm, a Porsche, Toyota Hilux and BMW, as well as nine kilograms of cannabis, they were arrested and taken back to Maitland Police Station.

While charges are yet to be laid, a 42-year-old woman and two men aged 31 and 20, are expected to be hit with a number of weapons and drugs offences and refused bail.

Simultaneously to the arrests, raids were carried out at East Maitland, Maitland, Metford, Rutherford, West Ryde, Merrylands West and Warwick Farm.

Investigations under Strike Force Stranraer are continuing.