Newcastle’s Reclaim The Night March Postponed

UPDATED:

Newcastle’s annual Reclaim the Night march scheduled for this evening has been postponed.

The event, calling for an end to sexual assault and violence against women, had been slated to step off from Gregson Park at 5.30pm following speeches from members of the What Were You Wearing campaign.

But with the weather showing no signs of drying up organisers have made the decision to can the march for now.

An event spokesperson said while the decision is disappointing, there was no real alternative option.

“Reclaim The Night is not an inside event, it is important to be publicly visible and publicly heard, so we will not be taking it indoors”

The good news is arrangements are already being made to host the march as soon as possible.

“It is only postponed, not cancelled,” the spokesperson said.

“We have contacted Council about an alternative date and will promote the new date as soon as it is booked in, and look forward to reclaiming the night and the streets then.”

EARLIER:

The annual Reclaim the Night March will be happening tonight, calling for an end to sexual assault and violence against women.

The march starts at 5:30pm at Gregson Park, Hamilton with information tables set up, sign making and a range of speakers including What Were You Wearing, two women from the University of Newcastle to talk about the University Action Plan for the Prevention of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment and Lower Hunter Sexual Assault Services.

The walk will go from Gregson Park, down to Beaumont Street and back to the park.

Reclaim the Night Newcastle is organised by a cross section of women, from the Community Disability Alliance Hunter, domestic and family violence services, sexual assault support and advocacy organisations and groups, unions, university students and those with lived experience of gender-based violence.

Lake Macquarie is getting involved with the event again this year as well hosting a gathering at Warners Bay Foreshore.

Traditionally a march to give women a voice and reclaim the streets, this year’s instalment will be a more static affair, with live entertainment, face painting and access to support services.

Services attending include NOVA for Women, East Lakes Family Support Services, CALM, Got Ya Back Sista, What Was She Wearing Australia, Hearts and Hands Community Development, and Community Corrections.

The event at the Foreshore will start at 5:30pm and finish around 7.