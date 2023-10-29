Debris found at Hawks Nest is from missing helicopter

Wreckage belonging to a helicopter missing in the Hunter has been located near Port Stephens.

Water police have confirmed debris found at Hawks Nest yesterday afternoon does belong to the missing Robinson helicopter they have been looking for since it departed Cessnock on Thursday morning.

The male pilot and his dog were bound for Wallis Island near Forster, NSW.

After they failed to arrive, a major land and sea search involving multiple agencies was launched.

Authorities have confirmed no-one was found with the wreckage.

A cockpit camera has been recovered and investigations are continuing.