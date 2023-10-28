New Bridge for Cold Tea Creek

Demolition of a pedestrian bridge over Cold Tea Creek at Belmont has begun with a replacement due to open in mid-2024.

Pedestrians won’t be able to cross the small waterway during the construction phase except via the Pacific Highway bridge and path.

The new structure will form part of the Fernleigh Awabakal shared track spanning 3.5 kilometres between Belmont and Blacksmiths

It features a teardrop-shaped design, reflecting the Dreamtime story centered on the creation of Belmont Lagoon.

Impression Picture Credit – Lake Macquarie City Council