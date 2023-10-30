Newcastle 500 officially scratched and replaced with Bathurst 500

Supercars has officially scratched the Newcastle 500 off the 2024 calendar.

After months of speculation, Supercars announced the season opener would be held in Bathurst, with a 10-day festival of motorsport at the iconic Mount Panorama.

The NSW Government said the Bathurst 500 will replace the Newcastle 500, which will not proceed in 2024, after the City of Newcastle did not approve the 2024 event. The Government had put money on the table for Newcastle 500 to continue in 2024, with support from Supercars, for a one-year extension to allow a longer plan to be finalised.

But, Supercars canned the event entirely for 2024.

The Bathurst event will include the fan-favourite Bathurst 12 Hour from 16 to 18 February with the Bathurst 500 from 23 to 25 February.

“Combining two marquee race meetings into the one major event in Summer is an exciting initiative and we can’t wait to see fans fill the mountain and be a part of the action,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“Motorsport events are popular among the public, attract many dedicated fans from outside of the region to our state and provide fantastic broadcast coverage of NSW to domestic and international audiences.

“We thank the NSW Government and Bathurst Regional Council for supporting our vision to bring something new to fans.”

The 2024 Supercars Bathurst 500 is expected to attract more than 18,500 visitors to the region, and generate approximately $11.3 million in visitor spending across the state.

Discussions between the NSW Government and Supercars Australia regarding the future of the Newcastle 500 down the track are ongoing.