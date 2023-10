Emergency services are continuing their search for a man and his dog who were onboard a helicopter that crashed at Hawks Nest last week.

A large-scale search was sparked after a helicopter disappeared on a flight between Cessnock and Kempsey on Thursday.

Despite the wreckage being found on Saturday, there’s been no sign of the 54-year-old pilot and his dog.

NSW Police are continuing their search with the help of Surf Life Saving volunteers.