EnergyCo will release route for Hunter Transmission Project soon

The route for the Hunter Transmission Project will “strike a reasonable balance between different land uses in the Hunter”.

EnergyCo, the body responsible for delivering the state’s renewable energy zones said in their latest update, the preliminary route they’ve mapped out for the project will mostly run over mining and public land and affect as few private properties as possible.

The Hunter Transmission Project will connect the Eraring Power Station at Lake Macquarie and the Bayswater Power Station at Muswellbrook to create 500 kilovolts of transmission lines that will provide the backbone of the state’s clean energy electricity grid.

It will also unlock electricity supply from the Central-West Orana and New England Renewable Energy Zone’s, allowing it to be imported to the electricity grid via Bayswater. From here it will be delivered to consumers in the Hunter, Sydney and Illawarra where 80% of electricity is consumed.

The project has been classified as urgent and EnergyCo aims to have it operational by 2027/28.

The preliminary route will be released for public feedback shortly.