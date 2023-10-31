Investigations Launched Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body At Muswellbrook

Details are starting to emerge after the discovery of a woman’s body in Muswellbrook.

At about 7.20am yesterday, officers from Hunter Valley Police District were called to a property on Sydney Street, for a concern for welfare check.

There they spoke with a 52-year-old woman, before leaving the scene a short time later.

Then shortly before 7pm, officers were called to a licensed premises also on Sydney Street, to reports a woman was behaving in an erratic manner.

Police attended and spoke with a 52-year-old woman outside the club, before she was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station.

The 52-year-old woman was later taken to the Mater Hospital under police guard for an assessment.

Then about 8.30pm, emergency services were called to the same Sydney Street property over concerns for another woman’s welfare.

On arrival, police entered the property and found the body of a woman.

She has not been formally identified but is believed to be aged in her 60s.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death commenced under Strike Force Llangollen, with assistance from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

A critical incident team from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District are investigating all other circumstances surrounding the incident and their findings will be subject to an independent review.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000