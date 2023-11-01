High visibility police operation catches wanted men on Central Coast

A man wanted over domestic violence offences was tracked down during a police operation on the Central Coast last weekend.

Newcastle Hunter Highway Patrol teamed up with Brisbane Water police for Operation Katana to saturate the M1 and coast with high visibility police.

The focus on the operation was to provide a high visibility presence in the area and to target poor driving behaviour and those driving drug and alcohol affected.

A dozen drivers charged for drug driving, another 11 were charged with drink driving, 170 penalty notices were issued and nine vehicles were defected.

The man wanted over domestic violence offences was a 31-year-old who was arrested at West Gosford. He was taken to Gosford Police Station and charged for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and served with an apprehended violence order.

Another arrest from the operation was a 34-year-old man who was stopped in Woy Woy – he was driving an unregistered car, was disqualified from driving himself and was driving almost four times over the legal alcohol limit.