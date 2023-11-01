Urgent Care Clinic opens in Maitland

Another Specialist Urgent Care Clinic has opened its doors in the Hunter this week.

Heal Urgent Care has opened its second clinic in the region at Metford, less than one kilometre from the entrance to the new Maitland Hospital that has one of the busiest emergency departments in the state.

Heal opened a clinic on Parry Street in Newcastle earlier this year.

The clinic provides immediate medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses for times when you can’t wait for a GP appointment or don’t want to wait in an emergency department.

Heal has an in house x-ray and pathology, treatment such as IV therapy and can do procedures like wound repair as well as fracture management.

A Medicare rebate is available to all Medicare card holders for an appointment.