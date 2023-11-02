Man arrested after incident on plane

A man has been charged after a domestic violence-related incident on a plane flying into Newcastle Airport last night.

Police were called to the tarmac at about 7pm after reports of the incident involving two passengers on the flight from Brisbane.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man when the plane landed – he was taken to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with common assault and do act endangering safety of aircraft.

The man was granted conditional bail and will face Raymond Terrace Local Court on November 21.