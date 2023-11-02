Woman charged over alleged shooting at Gateshead

A woman is set to appear before Newcastle Local Court today, where she will answer to charges in relation to a shooting at Gateshead earlier this year.

Police will allege the 25-year-old, was the person who was behind the gun that sprayed a home on Cassia Crescent in the early hours of September 21.

As a result of the incident – a man and a woman – suffered gunshot wounds which landed the pair a lengthy stay in the John Hunter Hospital.

Police have been investigating the shooting and have already charged a 31-year-old man over his alleged involvement. He remains before the courts.

The women before Newcastle Local Court today, was arrested yesterday at a property in Wallsend and later charged with shoot at with intent to murder and discharge firearm etc intend cause grievous bodily harm.