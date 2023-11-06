Trio To Front Children’s Court Following Pursuits At Lake Macquarie

Three teenagers will front court today accused of leading police on a dramatic pursuit in a stolen vehicle at Lake Macquarie.

The Kia Sorrento was spotted on the Pacific Highway at Belmont around 11pm on Sunday night and quickly turned into a full-blown chase.

It was called off due to safety concerns, but an hour later officers tracked the vehicle down at Toronto.

There was another short-lived pursuit from Cary Street to Nelson Street where the car was abandoned by the occupants who fled on foot.

Police searched the surrounding area and arrested two boys, aged 13 and 15, and a 16-year-old girl.

They were all charged with larceny, aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company – steal, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and incite to the commission of crimes.

Additionally, the 13-year-old was also charged with face blackened/disguised with intent to commit indictable offence.

All three were refused bail to appear before a children’s court today.