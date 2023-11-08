Police Lay Charges In Crackdown On Street Level Drug Supply In Lake Macquarie

A man has been charged following an investigation into the street-level supply of prohibited drugs in Lake Macquarie.

Yesterday, police executed a search warrant on a residence in Bonnells Bay.

Inside the William Street property, officers allegedly uncovered illicit drugs, two gel blaster firearms and several prohibited weapons including throwing knives and butterfly knives.

The 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with one count Supply prohibited drug, and one count Possess prohibited drug after an amount of methylamphetamine and cannabis were allegedly located in a caravan.

He has been refused bail to appear before Toronto Local Court today.

Police inquiries are continuing and further arrests are expected to made.