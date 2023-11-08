Hunter rugby league player signs with Wakefield Trinity

Upper Hunter rugby league product and former South Newcastle player Lachlan Walmsley has signed a two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity in England.

Last year’s English Championship Player of the Year has spent three years in the UK, two of those with the Halifax Panthers, crossing for an impressive 38 tries in 30 games just last season.

The 25-year-old winger has signed with the club for an undisclosed fee.

Wakefield Trinity Head Coach Daryl Powell said they are delighted to welcome the Aussie player on board.

“I am delighted Lachlan Has agreed to join trinity for the next 2 seasons. I believe he is a super league player in the making.

“His is a great athlete who’s ability to cross the try line is right up there with the best in any competition in the world. He is young and ambitious which is a perfect fit for our club as we move into the future.”

Lachlan has also played internationally, representing Scotland in the 2021 World Cup and has scored 2 tries in 4 appearances for his adopted country.