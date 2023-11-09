Woman charged with murder over death of Muswellbrook woman

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of another woman at Muswellbrook last week.

Hunter Valley Police District officers were called to a unit on Sydney Street at about 7:20am on October 30 in relation to a concern for welfare – officers spoke with a 52-year-old woman before leaving the property.

Shortly before 7pm on the same day, officers were called to a licensed club on Sydney Street after reports the same woman was behaving erratically.

She was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station before going to the local hospital and then transferred to the Mater Hospital at Waratah for assessment.

About an hour-and-a-half later, police were called back to the Sydney Street unit over concerns for another woman’s welfare.

When police arrived they found the body of a 60-year-old woman.

A crime scene was established and an investigation is underway under Strike Force Llangollen, with assistance from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

Yesterday, the 52-year-old woman was discharged from the Mater and escorted to Waratah Police Station where she was charged with murder, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, and destroy or damage property.

She was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.

A critical incident team from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be subject to an independent review.