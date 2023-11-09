Kathleen Folbigg’s solicitor is looking forward to standing with her client in the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal

Kathleen Folbigg’s solicitor said she is looking forward to standing with her client in the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal in due course.

The 55-year-old was pardoned and released from prison in June this year after a preliminary report from a inquiry into her convictions found there was reasonable doubt as to her guilt.

Ms Folbigg spent 20 years behind bars over the deaths of her four children in the Hunter Valley between 1989 and 1999, but evidence of a genetic mutation in her children came to light during the inquiry that cast doubt on her convictions.

Rhanee Rego, Ms Folbigg’s solicitor, said the release of the final report into Ms Folbigg’s convictions was a significant positive milestone in her case.

“The release of the final report of Mr Tom Bathurst AC KC is another significant positive milestone on Kathleen’s 24-year-journey to clear her name.

“Mr Bathurst found in the report that Ms Folbigg was “a loving and caring mother”.

“The finding reinforces a personal truth that Kathleen has held in her heart for more than two decades.

“We welcome Mr Bathurst’s conclusion that he has reasonable doubt about Ms Folbigg’s convictions and his referral of the matter to the Court of Criminal Appeal.”

Now it will be up to the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal to determine if Ms Folbigg’s convictions will be quashed.