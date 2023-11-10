Hunter business shine at 2023 NSW Tourism Awards

Hunter businesses have shone at the 2023 NSW Tourism Awards.

The awards were held in Sydney earlier this week and saw a number of local businesses and tourist attractions recognised.

The Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary took out Gold in the Tourist Attraction category, and Moonshadow Cruises at Port Stephens also won Gold in the Major Tourism and Transport Operator category.

Bronze awards went to Margan Wines and Restaurant at Broke for for the Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services category, Cedars Mount View was third in Self Contained Accomodation and the Irukandji Shark & Ray Encounters at Anna Bay also won Bronze in the Take 3 For The Sea Award for Visitor Litter Prevention.

Balloon Aloft Australia who have businesses in the Hunter Valley, Camden Valley, Mudgee and Byron Bay were best Adventure Tourism of the year.

Newcastle Council won silver for Tourism and Marketing Campaigns and Newcastle-born business Camplify won silver in the Tourism Retail, Hire and Services category.

The awards are managed by the NSW Tourism Industry Councilpowered by Business NSW, the state’s peak business organisation, and supported by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

“The NSW Tourism Awards celebrate those tourism experiences that inspire visitors to #feelnewsouthwales and recognise those businesses who exemplify outstanding tourism experiences,” said Paula Martin, Executive Director, NSW Tourism Industry Council.

“These businesses provide leadership in innovation, marketing and in the delivery of quality products and services. They also advance and promote the NSW and Australian tourism industry through consistent customer service and quality experiences.

“A highlight of this year’s awards program was the high number of first-time entrants (60), many of whom are new businesses to the sector.”