Woman charged after driving seven-times over the limit at Mayfield

A woman has had her licence suspended after being caught behind the wheel, seven-times over the legal limit at Mayfield.

Police were called to a motor vehicle collision in mid-September on Maud Street at Mayfield West.

At the time a 41-year-old female driver sustained injuries and was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.

A blood sample was also obtained for further testing on the presence of alcohol.

Yesterday, police attended the woman’s home where she was issued with a court attendance notice for driving with a high range prescribed concentration of alcohol after returning a reading of 0.354 (over seven times the legal limit).

The driver had her licence suspended and will appear in Newcastle Local Court in December.