Hunter Valley teen driving prodigy making Dunlop Super 3 debut

Hunter Valley race car driver Rylan Gray will make his debut in the Dunlop Super 3 series in less than ten days time.

The teen racing prodigy from Denman has benefited from a mid-year rule change allowing him to test a Supercar before his 17th birthday just before the Adelaide 500 on November 23.

Tickford Racing has signed Gray to drive a Super3 Falcon FG X, expanding their Supercars team to seven cars.

Gray has otherwise enjoyed a race-winning Toyota 86 series campaign this year and finished second-in-class at the Bathurst 6 hour in April. He was also New Zealand Toyota Gazoo 86 Racing Rookie Champion, and has experience in Aussie Racing Cars.

The 16-year-old told Supercars he is excited to get stuck in and learn the streets of Adelaide.

“We have had a program in place throughout the year to help get me as ready as possible for this event and I feel we have learnt a lot and are in a good position heading into the season finale event.

“The car looks incredible — it’s going to be a massive weekend and the Supercar will be all new to me. I’m really looking forward to getting after it and seeing how we go.

“Now that the livery’s out and the car’s ready I just can’t wait to get behind the wheel.”

Gray will head to Winton Motor Raceway for a test run today.