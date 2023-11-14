Kathleen Folbigg’s attempt to overturn convictions starts this week

Kathleen Folbigg’s attempt to have her convictions overturned starts this week.

The 55-year-old was pardoned and released from prison in June this year after a preliminary report from a inquiry into her convictions found there was reasonable doubt as to her guilt.

Ms Folbigg spent 20 years behind bars over the deaths of her four children in the Hunter Valley between 1989 and 1999, but evidence of a genetic mutation in her children came to light during the inquiry that cast doubt on her convictions.

The report from the inquiry recommended the case go to the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal to try and have the convictions overturned.

Ms Folbigg’s case will be mentioned in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, where a hearing date is expected to be set as well as a call for any submissions.

The mum from the Hunter Valley wants her convictions overturned so she can clear her name and find a normal way of life.