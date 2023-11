Police are trying to find a teenager who has been missing from the Maitland area for two days.

13-year-old Evie from Aberglasslyn was last seen by her family in Rutherford on Monday.

Evie is about 150cm tall, 50kg in weight, auburn hair, and last seen wearing a blacked hooded jumper and black pants.

If you see Evie about, or know where she may be, please call Maitland Police on 49340200, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote report number E78806335.