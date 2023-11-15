Man Stabbed In Violent Home Invasion At Broadmeadow

A young man has been stabbed in a violent home invasion at Broadmeadow in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Around 4am, police rushed to a home on Melbourne Road to reports of an assault where officers were told an unknown number of people had attempted to force entry, before returning and assaulting the man.

The 25-year-old’s injuries included a stab wound to the torso.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

A crime scene was established at the house and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.