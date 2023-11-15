Second Man Charged In John Simpson Murder Investigation

John Simpson’s body was found in a shallow grave at a rural property near Cessnock earlier this year

A second man has been charged over the murder of John Simpson in the Hunter earlier this year.

A homicide investigation under Strike Force Blakely has been underway since the 42-year-old’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a shallow grave at a Laguna property on May 16.

The grim discovery followed a multi-agency search for the man who had been missing for about a month, and was last seen alive on Great North Road in Laguna.

In July, a 34-year-old man was extradited from Victoria to NSW to face charges over his alleged role. He remains before the courts.

Yesterday, following further inquiries, a 49-year-old man was arrested and charged at Cessnock Police Station.

He is accused of being an accessory after the fact of murder and has been refused bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court today.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.