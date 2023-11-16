Teens Charged Over Alleged Raymond Terrace Pub Bashing, Theft

A group of teenagers will front children’s court following an assault and theft at a Raymond Terrace pub.

It will be alleged that two of the youths were seen taking alcohol from behind the bar at Lakeside Tavern around 11.30 on Tuesday night and bashed a male staff member who tried to stop them, before stealing his vehicle from the car park and fleeing.

The 38-year-old employee suffered swelling and bruising to his face and required medical attention at the scene from paramedics.

The following evening at about 9 o’clock, police spotted the stolen Mazda 2 travelling through Heatherbrae and pursued it to Campvale where they managed to arrest the occupants.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old boy, was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and police pursuit – not stop – drive at speed.

A 13-year-old male passenger was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

Both teens were refused bail to appear at a Children’s Court today.

A 13-year-old female passenger was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and granted conditional bail to appear at a Children’s Court on December 13.

The 13-year-old boy along with another, aged 14-year-old, were dealt under the Young Offenders Act.

Police say their inquiries into the incident are ongoing.