Man flees after allegedly hitting toddler with scooter at Cardiff

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak with after a toddler’s leg was broken at Cardiff yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the shopping centre on Main Road at about 10am where witnesses told police a man lost control of his electric scooter and hit a four year old girl before taking off.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated the girl for a broken leg an a laceration to her face, before taking her to the John Hunter Hospital for surgery.

She was last reported to be in a stable condition.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers are investigating and have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist them.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 30’s, with short brown hair, and has a large tattoo on his right forearm.

He is depicted wearing a black hat, blue sunglasses, black shirt, black shorts, red belt, dirty white shoes, grey ‘Nike’ hooded jumper, black shorts, and red shoes, and was riding a black electric scooter.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.