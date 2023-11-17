Man on the run following Tighes Hill service station hold-up

A man is on the run after holding up a service station in Tighes Hill overnight.

Police have launched investigation into the incident after being called to the BP on Elizabeth Street at around 9:30pm.

Responding officers have been told the offender entered the service station, threatened the female attendant and demanded money, before making off with a sum of cash.

The man is described as being aged in his mid-40s, dark complexion, about 180 centimetres tall, medium build, wearing a red shirt and black mask and shorts.

Anyone with with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.