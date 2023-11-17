Newcastle Airshow aircraft to use sustainable aviation fuel for first time in Australian history

The Royal Australian Airforce will be using a sustainable fuel for its jets as they take to the skies on Saturday for the Newcastle Air Show.

The fuel has been provided by the RAAF’s strategic partner Viva Energy and is made from sources such as oils, fat and waste. It produces up to 80 per cent less carbon than the current range of fuels in use and will be used by the Roulettes.

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy says it will be the first time in the history of Australia that the aircraft will be using the sustainable fuel while conducting a display.

“Like every other industry in Australia, the Australian Defence Force needs to decabonise. We all need to do our part to fight climate change and drive energy independence.

“The Defence Strategic Review recommended that Defence start a journey to reduce its carbon footprint, as climate change is a fundamental challenge to our security and prosperity.

“The Roulettes will be flying over thousands of people using sustainable fuel for the first time in the Nation’s history,” Mr Conroy said.

It’s hoped, following a one-year trial of the sustainable fuel, that it would then be rolled out for widespread use across defence aircraft.

There will be two shows on Saturday, one from 10am to 12:30pm and the other from 1:30pm to 4pm, which will feature F-35A Lightning II, 1-7A Wedgetail, F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, C-27J Spartan, KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport, Air Force Roulettes and P-8A Poseidon.

