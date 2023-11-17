Renewable and mining company join forces for solar farm

One of the companies putting forward a proposal for a wind farm off the Hunter’s coast, has partnered with a mining company to help develop a solar farm and battery storage system.

EDF Renewables has teamed up with Malabar Resources to construct the solar and battery project on land adjacent to Malabar Resources’ Maxwell Underground Mine south of Muswellbrook.

The Edderton Solar Farm will have a capacity of around 350MW and will sit on approximately 1000 hectares across three ‘islands’ in a designated zone on Malabar’s site, with a provision for a large-scale battery storage facility.

Chairman of Malabar Resources, Wayne Seabrook said the project highlights both companies’ shared commitment to creating a sustainable future.

“This joint venture will be a significant milestone in the development of the Hunter-Central Coast REZ, and we look forward to working closely with EDF Renewables and the local community,” he said.

“The solar farm will significantly contribute to the region’s energy mix, providing clean and reliable energy to 130,000 homes while reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Dave Johnson, CEO of EDF Renewables Australia.

EDF Renewables and Malabar Resources are currently consulting with the local community and plan to have a scoping report submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment in early 2024.

Community drop-in sessions will be held in November 2023 and February 2024, to ensure stakeholders are provided with adequate time to learn more about the project while avoiding the busy holiday period.

More information is available at the project website, www.eddertonsolarfarm.com.au.