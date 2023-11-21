Lake Macquarie boxer Amber Amelia ready for redemption in Tszyu-castle

Lake Macquarie boxer Amber Amelia has been boxing for nearly a decade and will feature on her fourth Tszyu undercard tomorrow night.

The 26-year-old will take on Natasha Kurene in the super bantamweight division in the first fight of the No Limit Boxing card at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

Nikita Tszyu is fighting for Dylan Biggs’ Australian Super Welterweight Title – it’ll be the Tszyu family’s 12th fight in Newcastle, after Nikita’s older brother Tim’s two bouts, and their father Kostya’s seven in the 1990s.

Amber started boxing when she was 17 years old . This will be her sixth professional bout and her fourth on a Tszyu undercard.

“I’m feeling great, feeling very excited. “I just fought on the Tim Tszyu undercard, and now I get to fight on the Nikita Tszyu undercard which is really exciting – it’s going to be packed out, it’ll be awesome.” Kurene is taller than Amber, which the Hunter boxer said will make it a really good fight and give her an advantage if she can do it right.

Amber will be looking for redemption tomorrow after losing her last professional bout in October against Shanell Dargan on the Gold Coast.

“It was a very close fight. I fell short, but I was happy, it was still a good fight but unfortunately it just didn’t go my way.

“I took a lot of lessons away from it. We went away and worked on a few things in this camp just to be ready for this fight. You always learn from a loss which is a good thing,” she said.

The fight against Dargan didn’t just leave her with things to work on, it left Amber with a deep cut above her eye that has meant she hasn’t been able to spar at all in the lead up to tomorrow night.

“I got a cut in the last fight and I haven’t been able to spar, so no contact for me at all,

“It will be a lot different going into this fight compared to every other one but I’ll just have to do my best.”

The action kicks off at 6pm at Newcastle Entertainment Centre tomorrow.