Man charged after allegedly stealing a car with a one-year-old in the backseat

A man will face court today after an alleged carjacking at Lake Macquarie on the weekend.

Just before 2:20pm on Sunday, police were called to Groves Road at Bennetts Green following reports a man allegedly got into the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on Groves Road, before driving away towards the Pacific Highway with a one-year-old child asleep in the backseat.

The man stopped the vehicle in a carpark before jumping out of the car and running across the Pacific Highway.

Thankfully, the child was not injured.

Following extensive inquiries, police arrested a 27-year-old man at a home on Cherry Street in Windale at about 3pm yesterday.

He was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with unlawfully take/drive motor vehicle with person in/on it, take & drive conveyance without consent of owner, and learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester.

The man was refused bail to appear before Belmont Local Court today.