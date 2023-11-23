Tszyu and Grach drop opponents in another epic No Limit fight night in Newcastle

Adopted Novocastrian Nikita Tszyu overcame an early knockdown to claim the Australian Super-Welterweight title last night.

At another big No Limit Boxing fight night at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Tszyu was knocked down by Dylan Biggs in the first round but that only seemed to fire up the 25 year old who unleashed on Biggs.

The referee finally called the fight off in the fifth round handing the belt to Tszyu.

“It was not part of the plan to get dropped I must say,” the young Tszyu said after the fight.

“I had to compose myself, I was a little bit rattled in that fight but overall I give myself like a C+.

“I had to tell myself, you got hit, it’s not the end of the world, it’s round one, the party isn’t over it’s just begun. Get your s**t together.

“There was never a thought that I as stronger than him… I was always just trying to catch him as he was catching me.”

Lake Macquarie boxer Amber Amelia, representing Box Camp, wasn’t so lucky losing by unanimous decision to Natasha Kurene.

Also from Box Camp, Novocastrian Brandon Grach decimated Liam Talivaa with a brutal left hook just seconds into the second round of the heavyweight bout dropping Talivaa on his back.

Lastly, Newcastle’s Brent Walton fell short defeated by Dharringarra Trewhella by unanimous decision, but No Limit CEO George Rose gave both fighters a $5,000 bonus for their efforts.