$2 million worth of road improvements underway at Broke

About $2 million in road improvements have started in Broke after floods tore through the road network last year.

Civil contractor KCE has been awarded the tenders for the work that includes upgrades to Broke Road as well as the local streets in Broke Village that were damaged.

Work started on Monday on an $800,000 section of Broke Road at Mount Thorley with work including heavy patching, widening, drainage improvement and surface repairs to a 300-metre section of the road.

Construction should be completed by January, depending on the weather.

Katie Hardy, Council’s Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning Services, said it was great to kickstart works on another two big ticket items in Council’s flood recovery works program.

“It’s great to see another two projects that will restore our local road network begin after experiencing delays in accessing materials and funding following the severe flooding and wet weather events in 2022,” she said.

“The much-needed repairs to road surface throughout the Broke village and to the main road connecting Broke village to Singleton will deliver a better, safer and more comfortable connection for our residents and visitors.

“These two projects build on work we have completed this year to restore Broke Road where the culvert was washed away and the work currently underway to repair and install new culverts at The Inlet Road in Bulga.”

Work starts today on the $1 million worth of repairs to roads around the village including Rogers Street, Howe Street, Cochrane Street, Nelson Street, Archer Street, Milbrodale Road near the Herbert Street Bridge and Wollombi Road.

Each street will remain open during the repair works but will have traffic control in place. Works are expected to be completed in February 2024, weather permitting.